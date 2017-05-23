NEFA's Creative City announces 'Immigration Nation': 400...

NEFA's Creative City announces 'Immig...

New England Foundation for the Arts' Creative City Program Announces IMMIGRATION NATION An Art Installation Featuring 400 Suitcases Showcasing Journeys of American Immigrants The Exhibition will also be part of Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation's "Bash at the Brewery" Saturday, June 17, 2017 The New England Foundation for the Arts' Creative City program announces Immigration Nation, a public visual art installation by Dorchester artist Nora Valdez. The exhibition, consisting of 400+ suitcases, will be on view at the Urbano Project located at 29 Germania Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, May 24 through July 30, 2017.

