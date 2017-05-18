Bolivian fan stabbed to death in braw...

Bolivian fan stabbed to death in brawl with Colombia hooligans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: World News Report

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- A Bolivian fan was killed in a knife attack after he was apparently caught up in a brawl between rival Colombian hooligans groups. Police in Bolivia on said Tuesday that 35-year-old Nicolas Rojas died in a knife attack in the city of Cochabamba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC