Parkersburg doctors treat cataracts around the world

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Washington Times

Many countries do not have the finances or health systems in place to treat the poor who have cataracts, said Dr. David George , local ophthalmologist. In January, George with two friends, Dr. John Pajka of Lima, Ohio, and Dr. Robert Derick of Columbus, went on a mission trip to Nicaragua , one of the poorest countries in this hemisphere.

