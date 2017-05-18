Joe Harrop: Spring is a season of hope and promises
Easter is early this year; the formula for determining it places it as early as possible, essentially at the beginning of Spring, a perfect convergence. We take the seasons for granted, but for preliterate people the seasons were important markers for the various cycles of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC