Direct Route: Bolivar Goalkeeper Matias Dituro Scores From Own...

Bolivar extended their lead at the top of the Bolivian top flight table with a 3-1 win over San Jose on Sunday afternoon. Indeed, the home side's third and final goal came in the 95th minute when their goalkeeper, Matias Dituro, managed the always impressive feat of getting his name on the score-sheet.

Chicago, IL

