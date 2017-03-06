Meal to help pay for mission trip

Meal to help pay for mission trip

STERLING – Big Red Church First Congregational will be taking donations for a chili or chicken noodle soup supper, which will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 311 Second Ave. Church member Steve Clites is going on a Word of Life mission trip to Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 20-29, to work on a new service training center and a rock wall.

