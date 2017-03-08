Family pets are sacred but Friar Must...

Family pets are sacred but Friar Mustache is holier than most

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Carmelo the schnauzer was like many stray dogs when he arrived on the doorstep of a local animal group - alone and in need of someone who might want to care for him. But now the gray and white dog has found a new home - one perfectly dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC