Bolivia's Morales will return to Cuba...

Bolivia's Morales will return to Cuba for small operation: media

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a ceremony to mark 11 years of his administration during a session of congress in La Paz, Bolivia, January 22, 2017. Enzo De Luca/Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout via Bolivian President Evo Morales will return to Cuba in early April for an operation to remove a nodule in his vocal cords, Cuban state media said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC