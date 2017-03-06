Bolivia's Morales travels to Cuba for...

Bolivia's Morales travels to Cuba for medical evaluation

Wednesday Mar 1

Bolivian President Evo Morales took an "emergency trip" to Cuba on Wednesday to seek treatment for a throat condition, presidential minister Rene Martinez said, adding that the president would receive a "routine evaluation." Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with military high ranking officers at their headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia January 31, 2017.

Chicago, IL

