Bolivia To Hold Conference On 'Universal Citizenship'

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Bolivia will host a World Peoples' Conference in June to discuss "the construction of a universal citizenship with an eye towards a world without walls," the state Bolivian News Agency said on Thursday. At a press conference, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced that the event would be held from June 20 to 21 in Tiquipaya, in the central region of Cochabamba.

Chicago, IL

