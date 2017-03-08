Bolivia To Hold Conference On 'Universal Citizenship'
Bolivia will host a World Peoples' Conference in June to discuss "the construction of a universal citizenship with an eye towards a world without walls," the state Bolivian News Agency said on Thursday. At a press conference, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced that the event would be held from June 20 to 21 in Tiquipaya, in the central region of Cochabamba.
