Baku to host Spanish Film Festival

Monday Mar 6

Baku will host Spanish Film Festival on March 9-13. As many as 7 films of will be screened in the Landmark Cinema Hall within the festival, Spanish Embassy in Baku said in a message.

Chicago, IL

