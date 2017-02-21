Regional leaders alarmed over Macri's immigration decree

Mercosur governments and human rights NGOs voice their concern over the Let's Change government decision to form tougher security restrictions on foreign residents and those who want to emigrate to Argentina With a swipe of a pen, President Mauricio Macri signed a decree modifying the country's immigration policy putting stricter restriction on immigrants with criminal records and making it easier to deport those who commit crimes. The policy change occurred in a context where countries throughout the world are tightening immigration controls, making the Let's Change administration the latest government to join the fray.

