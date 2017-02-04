Pizarro: Telling San Josea s story, one voice at a time
Content Magazine's Daniel Garcia, left, records San Jose resident Leah Toeniskoetter as part of the San Jose Story Store project at the Local Color art hub in downtown San Jose on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. It's no easy feat telling the story of San Jose, but Content Magazine's Daniel Garcia is doing his best to weave a tale together told by many voices, one at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC