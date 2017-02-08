Materials found by hikers not data fr...

Materials found by hikers not data from '85 Bolivian air crash - U.S.

12 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday that materials found by two American hikers in Bolivia do not contain any data from missing data recorders from a plane that crashed in 1985 killing 29 people. Two U.S. hikers recovered several metal fragments in May, one damaged spool of magnetic tape and two additional off-spool sections of magnetic tape from Eastern Airlines Flight 980, NTSB said.

Chicago, IL

