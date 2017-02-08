Materials found by hikers not data from '85 Bolivian air crash - U.S.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday that materials found by two American hikers in Bolivia do not contain any data from missing data recorders from a plane that crashed in 1985 killing 29 people. Two U.S. hikers recovered several metal fragments in May, one damaged spool of magnetic tape and two additional off-spool sections of magnetic tape from Eastern Airlines Flight 980, NTSB said.

