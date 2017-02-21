Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Bolivia

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Bolivia

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: SFGate

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck 88 miles east of Sucre, Bolivia at 10:09 am local time on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,891

