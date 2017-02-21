Fulbright Scholar to speak at high sc...

Fulbright Scholar to speak at high schools

Dr. Ruben Manami-Paco of Bolivia, Fulbright Scholar in Residence at St. Francis University, Loretto, PA, will visit area institutions February 19 - 22, 2017, as part of Bluefield State College's Windows on the World Lecture Series, with funding support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, and the Outreach Lecture Fund of the Fulbright Program. A member of the American Chemical Association and professor at Catholic University of Bolivia's Environmental Engineering Department, Dr. Manami-Paco is a researcher at Universidad Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia.

Chicago, IL

