Fulbright Scholar to speak at high schools -
Dr. Ruben Manami-Paco of Bolivia, Fulbright Scholar in Residence at St. Francis University, Loretto, PA, will visit area institutions February 19 - 22, 2017, as part of Bluefield State College's Windows on the World Lecture Series, with funding support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, and the Outreach Lecture Fund of the Fulbright Program. A member of the American Chemical Association and professor at Catholic University of Bolivia's Environmental Engineering Department, Dr. Manami-Paco is a researcher at Universidad Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC