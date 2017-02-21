David Arraya has been appointed Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Lanai - HI, USA
Tom Roelens, general manager, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, has announced the appointment of David Arraya as resort manager. Arraya joins Four Seasons Resort Lanai following a number of senior management positions at luxury resorts across the United States and Asia, such as EAST Miami, EAST Hong Kong, Fontainebleau Miami and The Pierre in New York City.
