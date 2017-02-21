David Arraya has been appointed Resor...

David Arraya has been appointed Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Lanai - HI, USA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hospitality Net

Tom Roelens, general manager, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, has announced the appointment of David Arraya as resort manager. Arraya joins Four Seasons Resort Lanai following a number of senior management positions at luxury resorts across the United States and Asia, such as EAST Miami, EAST Hong Kong, Fontainebleau Miami and The Pierre in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC