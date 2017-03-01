Bolivian lawmakers pass bill to nearly double legal coca area
A man spreads coca leaves on the ground to be sun dried outside a church in President Evo Morales' hometown of Villa 14 de Septiembre in the Chapare region in Cochabamba October 11, 2014. Bolivia's Senate on Friday passed a bill to nearly double the amount of land that can legally be planted with coca, bringing the South American nation's expected production to 30,000 tonnes of leaves.
