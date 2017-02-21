Bolivia opens US$7 million museum honouring President Morales

Bolivia on Thursday opened a US$7 million museum dedicated to President Evo Morales and indigenous peoples in Morales's birthplace of Orinoca high up in the deserts of the Bolivian antiplano. Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a ceremony to mark 11 years of his administration during a session of congress in La Paz, Bolivia, January 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.