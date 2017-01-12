Severe Bolivian drought hurts crops, ...

Severe Bolivian drought hurts crops, threatens capital

In this Dec. 20, 2016 photo, a boat sits on the low bank of the Inca Chaca reservoir on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. According to Dirk Hoffmann, a glacial and climate specialist, "The 2015-2016 is one of the strongest in 30 years, although scientists' verdict on its role in the current drought has not been concluded yet."

