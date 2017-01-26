NTSB Retrieves Long-Lost Eastern Air Lines Flight 980 Black Box
More than two decades after Eastern Air Lines Flight 980 impacted Mount Illimani in Bolivia, killing all 29 passengers on board, its flight data recorder has been found and turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board for investigation. NTSB investigator Bill English met mountain climbers Dan Futrell and Isaac Stoner at Norwood Memorial Airport in Massachusetts on Wednesday to collect the black box from Eastern Air Lines Flight 980, a Boeing 727.
