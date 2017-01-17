MH370 and Five Other Unsolved Aviatio...

MH370 and Five Other Unsolved Aviation Mysteries

After nearly three years and $160 million dedicated to scouring the bottom of the Indian Ocean, authorities suspended the search today for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The Boeing 777, with 239 people on board, disappeared after inexplicably veering off course on March 8, 2014, in turn creating the world's greatest aviation mystery.

