MH370 and Five Other Unsolved Aviation Mysteries
After nearly three years and $160 million dedicated to scouring the bottom of the Indian Ocean, authorities suspended the search today for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The Boeing 777, with 239 people on board, disappeared after inexplicably veering off course on March 8, 2014, in turn creating the world's greatest aviation mystery.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
