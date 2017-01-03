Long-Lost Black Box from...

The National Transportation Safety Board has retrieved the remains of a long-lost black box belonging to 1985's ill-fated Eastern Airlines Flight 980. Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, at a small airport in Norwood, Massachusetts, NTSB investigator Bill English met with Dan Futrell and Isaac Stoner to pick up pieces of evidence to one of the biggest aviation mysteries of the 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southeast Georgia Today.