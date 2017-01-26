Lay church workers killed in Bolivia, South Sudan
Helena Kmiec, a Polish native who had been working at a child-care center in Cochabamba, Bolivia, died of multiple stab wounds that she suffered during an attack on the center on January 25. Police have arrested several men suspected of involvement in the attack, which they say was a robbery. In South Sudan, a catechist identified only as "Lino" was one of six people killed by an armed assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC