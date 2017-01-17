Grants support 10 Latino projects hea...

Grants support 10 Latino projects headed for public media distribution

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Current

Latino Public Broadcasting announced Wednesday 10 recipients of grants from its annual Public Media Content Fund, supporting Latino-themed programs, series and digital projects. Projects range from a web series of three-minute videos to several 90-minute documentary films.

