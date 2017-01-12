Fourteen tons of marijuana burned in Bolivia
NO REPORTER NARRATION Special Bolivian forces set fire to three fields of marijuana on Tuesday , or the equivalent of 14 tons, in the municipality of Mizque, located in the central Bolivian department of Cochabamba. The drugs were brought together from around the region and cumulatively made up roughly two hectares of land, according to Bolivia's Special Narcotrafficking Forces .
