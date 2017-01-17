Bolivia's Large Energy Investment Plan To Be Prioritised

The Bolivian Government is outlining a large program seeking to define investments in the hydrocarbons field, in an attempt to consolidate the industrialisation process and turn the country into the energy heart of South America. According to Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy Luis Alberto Sanchez, the government expects to allocate more than US$12.66 billion in this field until 2020.

