Bolivia Environment Minister Resigns Amid Historic Drought
A water truck pomps water from Desaguadero river during the worst drought in 25 years near Oruro, Bolivia, Dec. 1, 2016. Bolivian Environment and Water Minister Alexandra Moreira resigned on Wednesday before she was scheduled to testify in front of the country's legislative assembly about shortages of potable water amid the worst drought in 25 years.
