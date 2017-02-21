Bolivia: 19 miners trapped by rivals are rescued
La Paz, Bolivia a Bolivian police on Friday rescued 19 wildcat miners who were trapped inside a mine by a rival group using dynamite. Police said that about 100 miners used dynamite blasts to block the mine's entrance and took control of another way out of the Asientos mine.
