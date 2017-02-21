Bolivia: 19 miners trapped by rivals ...

Bolivia: 19 miners trapped by rivals are rescued

Friday Jan 27

La Paz, Bolivia a Bolivian police on Friday rescued 19 wildcat miners who were trapped inside a mine by a rival group using dynamite. Police said that about 100 miners used dynamite blasts to block the mine's entrance and took control of another way out of the Asientos mine.

Chicago, IL

