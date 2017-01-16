Blue-throated macaws in Bolivia

Armonia's educational program empowers the Moxeno native communities to protect the Critically Endangered Blue-throated Macaws by promoting the use of alternative feathers for the traditional Moxeno headdresses used in the machetero ritual dances. Since 2010, Armonia and Moxeno communities have saved over 6000 Macaw individuals of four macaw species and engaged thousands of local youth in the conservation of other Bolivian species while promoting their indigenous culture.

Chicago, IL

