'The smell of death was everywhere': Inside the world's most dangerous mines

Friday Dec 9

Hugh Brown risks his life to document the men, women and children who mine precious minerals by hand in brutal conditions. He's encountered the "coal mafia", braved the "mountain that eats men" and been interrogated over terrorist links - and he isn't done yet.

Chicago, IL

