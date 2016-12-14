The fighting cholitas: Meet the Bolivian women who wrestle in petticoats
In 2010, Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni photographed the fighting cholitas, the famed troop of indigenous female wrestlers in La Paz, Bolivia. Blending WWE and the Mexican lucha libre, wrestlers dominate the ring wearing the traditional garb of the Aymara and Quechua nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC