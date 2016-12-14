The fighting cholitas: Meet the Boliv...

The fighting cholitas: Meet the Bolivian women who wrestle in petticoats

Wednesday Dec 14

In 2010, Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni photographed the fighting cholitas, the famed troop of indigenous female wrestlers in La Paz, Bolivia. Blending WWE and the Mexican lucha libre, wrestlers dominate the ring wearing the traditional garb of the Aymara and Quechua nations.

Chicago, IL

