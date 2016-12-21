Second suspect in Brazilian soccer team air crash put in jail

Gustavo Vargas Villegas of the DGAC is arrested by police officers, following last month's crash of charter airline LaMia into the Colombian jungle that killed players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, in La Paz, Bolivia, December 8, 2016. Stringer/APG Agency via Bolivian authorities have jailed the second suspect accused of wrongdoing in the air crash that wiped out Brazil's Chapacoense soccer team last month, prosecutors said on Saturday.

