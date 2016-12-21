Religion notes for Dec. 17: News, events from Valleya s faith community

Msgr. Raymond Dreiling, vicar general of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, with Bishop Raul Vera Lopez of Sartillo, Mexico, before listening to Pope Francis speak during last year's World Meeting of Popular Movements in Bolivia. The Vatican-sponsored U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements will be held in Modesto from Feb. 16-19.

