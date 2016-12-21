Quiz: Test your geography knowledge

While the explorer was sailing in 1493, he thought he saw three mermaids near which present-day country in the Greater Antilles - Dominican Republic or Trinidad and Tobago? 3. Located south of the city of and in the Amhara region, Ras Dejen is the highest point in which eastern African country? 4. BASE jumpers leap into the Cave of Swallows, an open air pit cave located in the state of San Luis Potosí in which North American country? 5. Traditional Andean instruments like panpipes blend with more modern instruments to form huayno, a type of music with emotional lyrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.