President Morales Assesses Anti-drug Fight Success In Bolivia

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

President Evo Morales highlighted today the results of the Bolivian success in fighting drug trafficking, which he said was based on respect of sovereignty and rejection of foreign interference. He recalled that before 2006, all the resources to fight drug trafficking came from the US Agency for International Development.

