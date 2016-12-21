NTSB to Finally Examine Long Lost Bla...

NTSB to Finally Examine Long Lost Black Box of Eastern Airlines Flight 980

Wednesday Dec 21

The National Transportation Safety Board is arranging plans to retrieve the remains of the black box belonging to Eastern Airlines flight 980 from a Boston apartment, according to an email from an NTSB official that was shared with ABC News. The email says Bolivian authorities have requested that the NTSB obtain the evidence and examine it in its lab in Washington, D.C. In May of 2016, best friends Dan Futrell and Isaac Stoner of Boston climbed Bolivia's Mt.

Chicago, IL

