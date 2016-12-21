Is mining to blame for the drought in...

Is mining to blame for the drought in Bolivia?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Al Jazeera

Bolivia's water shortages have been exacerbated by a boom in mining projects, according to environmental and land rights campaigners. The country is currently in the grip of a drought, which is said to be the worst in 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC