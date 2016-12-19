FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Bolivia
FLSmidth has received an order from Fabrica Nacional de Cemento SA for the supply of equipment to facilitate a complete cement production line with a capacity of 2,100 tonnes per day including plant design, procurement, and civil engineering services. The plant will be located in Sucre, the constitutional capital of Bolivia.
