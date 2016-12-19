FLSmidth receives cement plant order ...

FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Bolivia

FLSmidth has received an order from Fabrica Nacional de Cemento SA for the supply of equipment to facilitate a complete cement production line with a capacity of 2,100 tonnes per day including plant design, procurement, and civil engineering services. The plant will be located in Sucre, the constitutional capital of Bolivia.

Chicago, IL

