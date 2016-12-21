Defying referendum, Bolivia's Morales agrees to run again

In this Feb. 22, 2016, file photo, Bolivia's President Evo Morales sings his national anthem at a signing ceremony for the expansion of a road that connects the capital with the nearby city of El Alto, in La Paz, Bolivia. Morales accepted on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 to run for a fourth term in office after his ruling party proclaimed him its candidate in 2019 elections, defying the results of a February referendum.

