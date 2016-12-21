Bolivia Sets Sights On Launching 2nd Communications Satellite

The Bolivian government will give priority to a project to place a second telecommunications satellite into orbit in the medium term and deferred indefinitely the plan to launch a prospecting satellite due to a reduction in earnings because of the fall in oil prices. Ivan Zambrana, the director of the Bolivian Space Agency , granted an interview to EFE for the third anniversary of the launch of the Tupac Katari 1 telecommunications satellite.

