Bolivia defense minister calls Colomb...

Bolivia defense minister calls Colombia plane crash 'murder'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, rescue workers recover a body from the wreckage site of an airplane crash, in La Union, a mountainous area near Medellin, Colombia. The chartered plane was carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the biggest match of its history when it crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16) Apr '16 Redeemed 2
News Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Holy Sage Munroe PhD 1
News Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13) Mar '15 swedenforever 24
News a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15) Feb '15 True Christian wi... 5
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC