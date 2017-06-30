Time not right for Modi-Xi meet: China

Time not right for Modi-Xi meet: China

July 6: China today declared that the atmosphere was not "right" for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping this week. It also made the withdrawal of troops in the Sikkim section "the pre-condition" for "meaningful talks" and raised the possibility of "serious consequences" if the situation was allowed to fester.

Chicago, IL

