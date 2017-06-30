Now China releases 'map' to prove its...

Now China releases 'map' to prove its claim over Donglong

Beijing, July 1 - China has released a map showing the Donglong region in the Sikkim sector as its territory and to back its claims of Indian troops trespassing the Chinese boundary. The map, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry late on Friday evening, shows the Chinese territory far south of the Donglong region, the ownership of which is yet to be agreed between Bhutan and China.

Chicago, IL

