Now China releases 'map' to prove its claim over Donglong
Beijing, July 1 - China has released a map showing the Donglong region in the Sikkim sector as its territory and to back its claims of Indian troops trespassing the Chinese boundary. The map, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry late on Friday evening, shows the Chinese territory far south of the Donglong region, the ownership of which is yet to be agreed between Bhutan and China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC