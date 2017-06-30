India violated border so Modi could i...

India violated border so Modi could impress Trump: Chinese media

NEW DELHI: Indian troops "violated" the "undisputed" India-China border so it could show the US New Delhi's "firm determination to constrain China's rise", said China's state-run media. In fact, Chinese media saw nefarious designs behind this "violation" as well as the announcement of an "anti-dumping probe" against the country, because both incidents occurred while Prime Minister Modi was getting set to the visit the US eight days ago to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time, it said.

Chicago, IL

