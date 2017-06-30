Dragon magic and mushrooms

Dragon magic and mushrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Nation

The Matsutake Mushroom Festival returns to the picturesque Bhutanese village of Genekha on August 15 and 16 and the five-star Como Uma Bhutan is celebrating the occasion by welcoming mushroom hunters with a choice of two itineraries specially designed by Himalayan Discovery. Based at Como Uma Paro, this six-night trip takes you to the heart of the ethereal Himalayan kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC