Dragon magic and mushrooms

The Matsutake Mushroom Festival returns to the picturesque Bhutanese village of Genekha on August 15 and 16 and the five-star Como Uma Bhutan is celebrating the occasion by welcoming mushroom hunters with a choice of two itineraries specially designed by Himalayan Discovery. Based at Como Uma Paro, this six-night trip takes you to the heart of the ethereal Himalayan kingdom.

