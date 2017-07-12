Behind the ongoing stand-off in Doklam, century-old manoeuvres of geostrategy

China's Lhasa-Yadong highway, and a soon-to-be-completed branch of the Beijing-Lhasa railroad, allows rapid movement of Chinese troops right up to Nathu La. "Tibet, Nepal and Druk Yul, the Land of the Thunder Dragon," wrote Lian-yu, the Amban, or Chinese governor of Tibet, in 1907, "are side by side like the molar teeth in a man's mouth, and the subjects of all three are those of one kingdom".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.