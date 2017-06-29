Villanueva: Is there happiness in economics?

THE events that are happening in our country over the past few weeks are very disturbing: the ongoing terroristic acts by the Maute group in Marawi City; the declaration of martial law in Mindanao; attacks by New People's Army leftist rebels in Bohol, Quezon, Samar, etc.; and, the ongoing aggressive war versus drugs. Let us not forget the equally disturbing events happening around the world: the ongoing war in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, parts of Africa, and many more; the terror attacks in other parts of the Middle East, major cities in Europe, Africa and Asia.

