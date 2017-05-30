Princess Mako attends Bhutan flower e...

Princess Mako attends Bhutan flower exhibition as part of nine-day tour

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Princess Mako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, attended the opening ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu on Sunday. The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is on a nine-day visit to Bhutan at the invitation of the Bhutanese government to attend the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC