Make your way to Bhutan for 8th Mountain Echoes Literary Festival

New Delhi , June 15 : All roads lead to Bhutan this August as the 8th edition of the Mountain Echoes Literary Festival, an initiative of India-Bhutan Foundation, in association with India's leading literary consultancy, Siyahi, is announced. Presented by the Jaypee Group and powered by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, the distinctive literary, arts and cultural festival will be held from August 25 to 27, with a special inaugural ceremony on August 24 in Thimphu, the charming capital city of Bhutan.

